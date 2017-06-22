Hundreds attend vigil for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen

RESTON, VA (WUSA) - After hundreds of people packed her funeral. Hundreds more from in and out of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) gathered in Reston, Va. for the vigil to remember 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen.

Nabra was found dead in a pond on June 18 after being killed while walking with her friends near her mosque. An autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to her upper body.

Her vigil began at 7 p.m. and took place at the Lake Anne Plaza, just minutes if not steps away from where the young victim lived.

Leaders from various faiths spoke. Hassanen's South Lakes High School classmates took turns remembering what they learned from and miss most about Hassanen. Students even sang for her.

U.S. Congresswoman, Barbara Comstock, was among the many who left flowers in Nabra’s memory.

Police are calling the incident "a tragic case of road rage." For now, they are not investigating her death as a hate crime.

Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, of Sterling, Va. has been charged with her murder.

