Hoopfest is a family affair for this local family

photo by Amanda Roley

SPOKANE, Wash --- Hoopfest is a family affair for the Garmans.

Kathleen Garman is in charge of team check-in and has been a part of Hoopfest for 27 years, and she said working Hoopfest has become quite the family affair.

"We have family memories for their whole lives. They were both born into this event and they don't know a world without it so now I'm bring a whole new generation into it," said Kathleen.

Due to construction this year the check-in booth has moved to the Pavilion.

Kathleen said it was her step daughter’s first year working at Hoopfest.

"It's pretty chaotic there's a lot that goes into making Hoopfest happen," said Kathleen.

But her sister, Molly, has been teaching her the ropes, because she has 15 years of Hoopfest experience.

Ashley will find out that all the people she’s getting to know are part of the extended Hoopfest family.

"This is kind of a family I've been around for the last 15 years of my life..you get to see them every year they want to catch up and see how you doing. It's great," said Molly.

All three of them will be handing out between 1,500 and 1,900 information packets for Hoopfest. They will be under the Pavilion until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow.

