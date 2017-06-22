Hoopfest app helps people navigate construction

photo by Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Hoopfest app will be important this year because downtown construction has changed the landscape and locations have changed from previous years.

The Hoopfest phone app was introduced four years ago, and Hoopfest organizers believe their navigation feature will be getting a lot of use this weekend. Because of all the construction in Riverfront Park they’ve had to move some locations around, said Hoopfest organizers. This is just another tool to help the weekend run smoothly so the players can focus on the game.

“Overall I’m just trying to have fun and have a good time like I usually do with my friends,” said Hoopfest participant, Jaryd Moore.

Thousands of basketball players will hit the courts this weekend in the hope that their hoop dreams will come true. Both the players and the fans will be trying to find the right game or where their favorite food is being sold during the tournament, so the navigation feature can really come in handy.

"It had GPS located courts, it has all the other features and activations around Hoopfest that you can find your way really all around the site,” said Hoopfest Executive Director, Matt Santangelo.

The executives are not the only people excited about the app this year.

"It's really helpful because I can just instead of going to the tent, I can check the game, when my next game is on the app, it just updates me really fast," said Moore.

