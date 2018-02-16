Officials: No active shooter at Highline College, school still on lockdown

Officials on scene say there is no evidence there was an active shooter at Highline Community College in Des Moines Friday morning. The college is still under lockdown while SWAT teams finish their sweep of the campus.

South King Fire says there are no known victims. The school went on lockdown just before 9 a.m. for reports of gunfire on campus.

"Students and staff, please remain away from campus until further notice," a message on their website read.

Multiple police agencies including ATF and the Washington State Patrol are responding to the scene. Southbound Pacific Highway S. between 240th and Kent Des Moines Road is shutdown while police investigate.

Families that are looking for information or need a location to go are being directed to the northwest corner of the Lowes parking lot, the Renton Police Department said in a tweet.

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

Developing: We just arrived at Highline College where police are responding to reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/8E7gpBj2Bs — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. Avoid the area.



