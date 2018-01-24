KREM
WSU Spokane holds free drop-in clinic for people and pets

Staff , KREM 3:38 PM. PST January 24, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State University in Spokane will hold a free health-screening clinic on Friday.

It is for people who are low-income or homeless and their pets.

The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 218 E. Spokane Falls Blvd.  Faculty members will guide students through no-cost health screenings, vaccinations and simple treatments for people and their pets. 

 

 

