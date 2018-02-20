WA Dept. of Health warns against snuggling, kissing poultry after Salmonella outbreak

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health sent out a warning Tuesday for residents to be vigilant after a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella cases.

In 2017, the state of Washington had 23 cases of Salmonella associated with the outbreak. Idaho had 10, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Nationwide, there were 1,120 cases in 48 states.

“You can get the infection from a variety of sources, including eating contaminated food or drinking water, touching infected animals and not washing your hands,” the Washington Department of Health wrote in a release. “While anyone can get a Salmonella infection, children are especially at risk of illness because they are less likely to wash their hands and have more frequent hand-to-mouth contact than adults.”

Health officials offed this advice for anyone that comes into contact with backyard poultry:

Always wash hands with soap and water right after touching live poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam. Even healthy-looking chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys can carry the Salmonella bacteria.

Don’t snuggle or kiss live poultry or allow them in family living spaces.

Adults should supervise young children when handling live poultry.

