Volunteers cuddle preemies at Kootenai Health

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – A special group of volunteers dedicate their time every week to cuddling premature babies at Kootenai Health.

The Cuddler Program was developed in 2011 to support the development and growth of preemies and newborns in hospital care. Cuddlers volunteer in the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric unit, holding and comforting infants when their parents cannot be there.

The program originated with one volunteer but has grown to a group of 10. Volunteers work in four-hour shifts and support the babies through human voice, touch and interaction.

“It helps the newborns to feel comforted. The human interactions help them to stay calm. The human touch is really important,” said Andrea Nagel of Kootenai Health. “It’s to help form that human bond and to help them feel safe and comforted, and to grow.”

