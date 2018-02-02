Super Bowl hype could take a toll on you health

(Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Cheese steaks versus clam bakes. Super Bowl LII excitement has been building over the past few weeks.

Both teams plan to put up a good fight and so do the fans, but this hype could also take a toll on your health.

Many of us have been there, bracing ourselves in front of the television as time runs out on the play clock. Passionate sports fans develop an undeniable emotional connection to their team.

According to a study published in the 2011 Journal Clinical Cardiology, that heart pounding emotion is real and could increase your risk of heart attack. A team of scientists focused specifically on the Super Bowl. They studied Los Angeles residents in two different years: In 1980, when the LA Rams lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and 1984 when the LA Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins. Researchers compared both years and found that deaths from heart attacks rose in LA after the Rams lost in 1980 and continued for two weeks after the game. Overall, mortality fell in 1984, when the Raiders won.

Doctor Abe DeAnda, Chief of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery at the University of Texas, Galveston, said the anxiety, anger, over-eating and thrill, all combined together, are the perfect set-up and storm for an acute spike in blood pressure, chest pain and heart-attack.

Doctors want people to be aware of the strong and important "brain-heart connection." The emotional stress experienced by fans of a losing team who smoke and have pre-existing conditions like diabetes or obesity could be even at a higher risk of a cardiovascular event.

So how can you avoid this scientifically proven super bowl stress? Instead of half time snacks, take a walk to cool off. Eat and drink everything in moderation, especially the booze. Or do not watch the game!

No matter what side you are on, just remember to take a breath and maybe not bet your life saving's. We all want to be the winning team, but at the end of the day, think of your health first. It is just a game.

