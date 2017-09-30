Spokane AIDS walk to raise awareness about the disease

photo by Roger Hatcher

SPOKANE, Wash --- Dozens of people gathered by the Spokane Public Health Building to walk to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS on Saturday.

The main goal of the Spokane AIDS Walk is to both raise awareness about the disease, and raise money for HIV and AIDS prevention.

“(We do it) to get the word out that HIV and AIDS are still real, they’re not in the media like they used to be. People have kinda forgotten that the disease exists,” said HIV Spokane Board President, Grant Orgen.

There were about 90 people in attendance on Saturday for the walk.

There is no known cure for HIV or AIDS, but significant progress has been made in the last decade to increase the life expectancy for those suffering from the disease.

All proceeds from the walk benefit HIV and AIDS education and outreach and advocacy programs of the Spokane AIDS Network.

