Promote heart health awareness with National Wear Red Day

KREM 2 is going red for National Wear Red Day! (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- You may notice that many of us here at KREM 2 are wearing red today.

It's not just because we love the look. There's a special reason behind our wardrobe. If you've got red....wear it! Today is National Wear Red Day.

Besides being a great color, red is also part of the American Heart Association’s effort to educate women on heart disease. Wearing red and continuing the conversation on heart disease is what today is all about.

While amazing strides have been made in the fight against heart disease, there is still much to be done. In fact, in the time it takes to read this story it's likely that a woman in the U.S. will die from the disease.

The American Heart Association estimates that a woman in the United States dies every 80 seconds from heart disease. The agency also believes that many cardiac events are preventable.

It all begins with education. For you, that can begin by wearing red and talking to all your friends about heart health. Join us in supporting the American Heart Association and Go Red.

If you would like to learn more about the history of National Wear Red Day we encourage you to go to GoRedForWomen.com.





