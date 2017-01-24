Oscar snub doesn't stop 'Gleason' from inspiring KREM 2's Jane McCarthy

Jane McCarthy and Steve Gleason. (Photo: KREM)

One year ago, I had the honor to watch the documentary ‘Gleason’ premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The powerful film about Spokane native, NFL star and ALS patient Steve Gleason went on to great acclaim. It made the coveted short list; one of 15 documentaries vying for the Best Documentary Academy Award nomination.

On Tuesday, we learned “Gleason” did not make it into the top five documentaries of the year. Would that have been an amazing honor for Steve, his family and the filmmakers? Absolutely. But, in many ways, “Gleason” has already won.

Over the years, I’ve reminded you Steve was the force behind the most famous play in the history of the New Orleans Saints. Most people thought Steve was too small to make it in the NFL. Those odds didn’t stop him. But, football isn’t the nucleus of this film.

It's the courage and inspiration of this man, who doctors diagnosed with ALS in 2011, who changed his focus to helping other people with this incurable, terminal disease.

Historically, ALS tends to trap brilliant minds in bodies that can't move, forcing patients to fade away.

Steve refused to fade. Not just for himself but for others. He brought hope and support to other ALS patients.

He and his wife, Michel, took the extraordinary step to document their journey with video journals for their unborn son, Rivers.

Later, they invited a documentary crew to live with them, capturing moments of amazing joy, as well as the heart-wrenching pain of living with this evil disease.

The film that came out of Steve's decision was life changing for me and thousands of other people who have seen it.

The raw emotion of his struggle shows the power of the human spirit to overcome all kids of adversity, sometimes in the face of impossible odds.

That's why, although the Academy didn't honor the documentary with a nomination, in many ways, the film has already won.

Gleason has given ALS patients and their families more hope.

Over the last five years, I've had the honor of telling the stories of many local ALS patients and their families.

I've seen firsthand how Steve’s example and his Team Gleason charity has helped them stand up to ALS.

Their stories became a larger part of Steve's story, a larger part of Steve's ability to find happiness despite ALS.

So, one year after I sat in a darkened room in Utah full of Steve's friends and family to watch the documentary of his amazing life play out on the big screen, I know this:

Steve Gleason's inspirational decision to live life richly has changed my life and thousands of others for the better. That's more than a gold Oscar statue could ever do.



