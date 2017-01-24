'Gleason' passed over for Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary

Gleason film premiere at Sundance. (Photo: Phillip Faraone, 2016 Phillip Faraone)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences passed on a chance to nominate the powerful film “Gleason" for Best Documentary Tuesday morning.

A film on the past four years of Steve Gleason's life was one of 15 movies on the short list for Best Documentary.

Congratulations to Life Animated. I Am Not Your Negro. 13th. OJ. Fire at Sea. on their @TheAcademy nominations. Honored to be considered -SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 24, 2017

Steve is the Spokane native, Gonzaga Prep and WSU graduate who played for eight seasons in the NFL before being diagnosed with the terminal disease ALS.

When he learned his diagnosis in 2011 he started to make a series of video journals for his yet unborn son, Rivers, before he lost his voice to ALS.

Those journals, combined with a documentary crew that lived with Steve, his wife and their son, formed the basis of the film “Gleason” released to a worldwide audience in August 2016.

The film chronicles Steve and his family living with a disease that robs the muscles of their ability to move while keeping the patient’s mind intact, but unable to communicate. It has a few moments of profound sadness, but is mostly filled with the joy and inspiration of how Steve lives life to its fullest and helps inspire other ALS patients and their families.

It is now available on Amazon Prime.

