Organizers prepare for Spokane Health and Fitness Expo

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Organizers are getting ready for the Spokane Health and Fitness Expo this weekend.

Events include ninja warrior obstacles, a pickleball tournament, Jiu-Jitsu and CrossFit tournaments, roller derby games and Ninja Warrior Sand Zimmerman will also be in attendance.

Multiple health and fitness experts will also be there with expertise on yoga, pilates, barre, strength training and much more.

The event is at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on Saturday Jan. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday Jan. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $8 and kids ages 6-12 are $5. They will accept cash only.

