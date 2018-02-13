Number of flu deaths continue to rise in the Inland Northwest

Flu virus (Photo: bodym)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Influenza continues to spread across the Inland Northwest.

Spokane Health District officials said there had been 452 influenza hospitalizations in Spokane County this season.

The Washington State Health Department released a statement that reported there had been 151 total influenza related deaths in the state of Washington. Records showed that 47 of those deaths were in eastern Washington.

Health officials with the Spokane Health District said Spokane County has plenty of vaccine, plenty of antivirals to combat the flu.

Reports from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the total number of influenza related deaths was 58. A department record showed that 31 of those deaths were in the Idaho Panhandle.

The last statistic reported by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said there were 29 deaths in the Panhandle February 6.

