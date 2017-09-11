New phone app allows parents to screen kids for scoliosis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Scoliosis is something more than 6 million Americans have and there is no cure, but early detection can be key.

"Some kids, their curves can be fairly balanced," said Rebekah Aldrich, a nurse at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane. "It depends on the curvature of the spine."

It was 7th grade when KREM 2's Kierra Elfalan found out she had scoliosis. She was getting a physical to try out for the basketball team.

However, she never saw the court that year because her next few weeks were spent in doctor's offices.

For her, it was too late because her spine had a curvature that could only be corrected with surgery.

However now, just like pretty much everything else, there's an app that can help.

Once you download the phone application called "Spine Screen," it will eventually bring you to a page that says "start screen."

You hit that and then you hold your phone up and slowly move your phone down your child's back.

Once you are done with that, you hit "stop scan," and it will ask you to do it again, but once you are finished with that, it will show you results.

"If you are acceptable it will just tell you, 'Yay, your child is in the right range.' If not, it'll recommend you to follow up with a medical professional and show you where the closest Shriners Hospital is, which we are lucky because we are in Spokane, or go to your family practice or pediatrician," said Kristin Monasmith with Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Monasmith said early screening between the ages of 10 and 15 is especially important because that is when kids are growing.

"Every year we can just do it on our own children, on our own time, in our own homes so that if there is something that is a possibility of a curve," Monasmith said. "I think the main thing is that we get it early (because) if things go undetected and we don't get them till later, there's less treatment options for those kids, so the sooner that we can get kids in here to start treatment, the better.”

The app is free to download in your app store, just search "Spine Screen."

