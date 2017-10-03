Local health officials urge residents to get flu vaccine

Vaccines (Photo: (Photo: USA Today))

SPOKANE, Wash.— Health officials urged people to get their flu vaccinations this season.

Spokane County saw over a dozen deaths due to complications from the flu last flu season.

Over 315 people in Spokane County were hospitalized because of the flu last season and so far this season at least one person has been hospitalized, according to the Spokane Regional health District.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommended anyone six months and old get the flu vaccine, which can take up to two weeks to go into effect.

Flu shots are available at multiple locations across the county for children:

Thursday, Oct. 12, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Reardan Elementary, 245 S. Aspen St.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Farwell Elementary, 13005 N. Crestline St.

Flu shots are available at these locations for children and adults:

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Garfield Elementary, 222 W. Knox Ave.

Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave.

Stevens Elementary, 1717 E. Sinto Ave.

Officials said Australia was already hit especially hard with a flu strain known to cause serious illness.

For more information on the flu you can visit the CDC.

© 2017 KREM-TV