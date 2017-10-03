Local health center aims to take fear out of mammograms

SPOKANE, Wash.—A local health center is taking the fear out of getting a lifesaving medical screening, and just in time for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Rockwood Breast Health Center will be offering a fun spa night filled with games and prizes for women who go in for a mammogram during the month of October.

The event is called “Mammo Night” and Dr. Rachel O’Connor said the event has seen success throughout the years.

“Women enjoy coming in and relaxing with their friends,” said Dr. O’Connor.

Dr. O’Connor said women ages 40 and over should get a mammogram once a year.

The Rockwood Breast Health Center will be having #mammogram screening parties, a chance for women to get checked and win prizes. pic.twitter.com/CuNyKyaHGk — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) October 3, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV