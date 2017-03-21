Lewiston Nonprofit Hospital sale proceeding with conditions

LEWISTON, Idaho --- Idaho’s Attorney General is allowing a pending sale of the Lewiston Nonprofit Hospital to proceed with conditions.

The Lewiston’s St. Joseph Medical Center, a nonprofit hospital, has a proposed sale to become a for-profit location of Tennessee-based RCCH HealthCare Partners.

Under the Idaho Nonprofit Hospital Sale or Conversion Act, the Attorney General must review the sale.

“My review of the proposed sale indicates the hospital and the public will benefit from this transaction,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a press release on Monday. “I therefore do not oppose the sale, and I encourage the parties to work cooperatively to quickly transition the hospital to its new management.”

Part of the sale includes RCCH HealthCare Partners to establish a new $25 million healthcare endowment, with $23 million contributed by Ascension Health and RCCH HealthCare Partners agreed to donate $2 million.

The primary sale terms include several conditions and commitments for the purchase of the hospital. This includes paying a $109 million purchase price, invest $57 million in capital improvements over the next five years and establishing a local board to govern the hospital.

Other conditions are to continue the hospitals current level of charity care, provide current programs, retain employees at their current salaries and benefit levels and continue operating under the Catholic Tradition.

