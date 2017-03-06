Kaiser Permanente now providing care in Washington

Kaiser Permanent acquires Group Health in Spokane. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane medical centers and landmarks turned blue Monday morning as Group Health officially transitioned to Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation’s leading health care providers, acquired Group Health Cooperative on February 1.

On Monday, the health care provider expanded access to care and coverage across the state of Washington. Kaiser Permanente opened 25 primary care clinics in 17 cities throughout the state.

Group Health’s 674,000 members and more than 6,000 employees in Washington are now part of Kaiser Permanente’s health system. Members can expect to receive new ID cards within the next couple of weeks and member numbers will remain the same.

Kaiser Permanente has pledged to invest $1 billion in our region over next decade

Kaiser Permanent representatives aid the health care provider has pledged to invest $1 billion into the region over the next decade.

