Is it possible to catch the flu twice in one season? Doctors say 'yes'

Flu shot (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- This is the time of year when the flu strikes.

By this time of the season, some may have already gotten the flu and beat it, but that doesn't mean you're in the clear.

Getting the flu multiple times in one season is entirely possible.

"Because you are getting a different flu bug. It's like the brother caused the first one and the sister caused the second one. Same family, flu, but you're getting a different bug," said Dr. Nancy Welch, the Director of the Chesapeake Health Department.

According to the CDC, there are four different strains: A, B, C, and D.

A & B are the common ones causing an epidemic every season, whereas C can cause a mild respiratory illness.

D is usually found in cattle.

One of the most important conversations to have is how to prevent it.

"These are the kinds of things your mother taught you when you were young. Like, wash your hands. Wash your hands very often," said Dr. Welch.

If you share a workspace, wipe it down or keep hand sanitizer close.

Dr. Welch is a big advocate for the flu shot and bringing awareness to flu education.

"If a flu shot is 65 percent or 85 percent effective, that's a whole lot better than zero percent so I'm going to go with that," she said.

Dr. Welch said if you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, it's not too late. The flu season runs until about May this year so you can still go get that taken care of.

