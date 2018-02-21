Hundreds gather for annual 'Go Red for Women' Luncheon

Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at the Spokane Convention Center for the 'Go Red For Women' Luncheon.
KREM 2's Laura Papetti emceed the event. The annual luncheon is part of an effort to fight against the number one threat to women's health: heart disease.
Go Red benefits the American Heart Association.
It’s time for the annual #GoRedforWomen Luncheon! Raising awareness for heart disease. @KREM2 #spokane pic.twitter.com/iKkuIYHdHg— Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) February 21, 2018
