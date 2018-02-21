KREM
Hundreds gather for annual 'Go Red for Women' Luncheon

(2-21-18)

Staff , KREM 4:53 PM. PST February 21, 2018

Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at the Spokane Convention Center for the 'Go Red For Women' Luncheon.

KREM 2's Laura Papetti emceed the event. The annual luncheon is part of an effort to fight against the number one threat to women's health: heart disease.

Go Red benefits the American Heart Association.

