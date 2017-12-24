How to handle holiday blues

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: Zivica Kerkez, KerkezPhotography.com)

Loss, loneliness or being overwhelmed are just a few of the most common reasons people may feel depressed or sad during the holidays says Tracey Alta, Behavioral Health Social Worker from Swedish Medical Center.

When dealing with loss in the face of the holiday season, Alta suggests surrounding oneself with friends and family to create the feeling of inclusion. The same principles can be applied to those dealing with loneliness.

Alta appeared on KING 5 Mornings Sunday to share some advice and a variety of resources for anyone dealing with the holiday blues.

King County Crisis line: 206.461-3222 / 866-427-4747

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-NAMI (1-800-950-6264)

Anxiety and Depression Association of America: 1-240-485-1001

National Institute of Mental Health: 1-866-615-6464

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Division of Mental Health, 1-800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636)

American Psychological Association: 1-800-374-2721

