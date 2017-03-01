Get ready for summer with these workout tips

KREM 2's Rob Harris puts his fitness skills to the test at Catalyst Fitness. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saying goodbye to winter means saying hello to summer! Now, a lot of folks are going to be chasing that summer beach body.

KREM 2’s Rob Harris visited Catalyst Fitness in Spokane to get some pointers.

1) Warm up before you start your work out. This allows your body to prepare for exercise and minimizes the risk of injury.

2) Cardio is important to get your heart rate up and stimulate fat loss. Using non-traditional methods, such as burpees or box jumps, can help prevent cardio becoming a stale chore. They also activate your muscles more effectively than running alone.

3) Weight training is recommended for both men and women. The more muscle tissue you have, the more calories you will burn throughout the day (and therefore the more fat loss you will experience).

4) Cooling down is just as important as all other components of your workout. This allows your heart rate to lower more gently and keep your muscles limber.

5) Remember, you can't work off a bad diet. If fat loss is your goal, a well-balanced diet is vital in addition to working out.

Bonus tip! If you are like Rob and find you get the hiccups when you work out, try drinking water upside down!

Confession: anytime I work out early in the morning, I get the hiccups. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. pic.twitter.com/N4U4PMYse7 — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) March 1, 2017

@KREM2 @SpokaneCW22 @KREMRob trying to get of the hiccups as suggested by @KREMBrittany by drinking water from opposite side of cup. Work? pic.twitter.com/rmkeMGpkLs — althepal530 (@althepal530) March 1, 2017

