KREM
Close
Closings Alert 9 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Get fit at the Spokane Health and Fitness Expo

2017 Spokane Health and Fitness Expo

Matt Vergara , KREM 8:37 AM. PST January 13, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Many people have made resolutions to get healthy in the new year. This weekend, you can get some help in reaching your goals at the 2017 Spokane Health and Fitness Expo.

The expo will feature free fitness classes and opportunities to meet with fitness experts that specialize in yoga, pilates, spin, barre and strength training.

There will also be booths featuring the newest exercise gear and equipment.

 

 

A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament will be held on Saturday and Sunday will feature a female CrossFit competition.

The expo runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets must be purchased with cash, but your ticket grants admission throughout the weekend. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories