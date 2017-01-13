Get fit at the Spokane Health and Fitness Expo

Exercise equipment (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Many people have made resolutions to get healthy in the new year. This weekend, you can get some help in reaching your goals at the 2017 Spokane Health and Fitness Expo.

The expo will feature free fitness classes and opportunities to meet with fitness experts that specialize in yoga, pilates, spin, barre and strength training.

There will also be booths featuring the newest exercise gear and equipment.

Bar method is a studio featured at the expo. They'll be giving free classes w/ exercises like this one! Trust me, it's painful #KREMbts pic.twitter.com/ZO7gLg5hR1 — Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) January 13, 2017

A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament will be held on Saturday and Sunday will feature a female CrossFit competition.

The expo runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets must be purchased with cash, but your ticket grants admission throughout the weekend.

