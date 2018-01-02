Flu deaths on the rise in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington and Idaho health officials released the latest numbers on flu cases on Tuesday.

In Spokane County, 157 people were hospitalized for the flu so far this season. Health officials said 20 people have died from the flu in Washington and six of those were reported in Spokane County.

Over in Idaho, health officials said 13 people have died from the flu. Officials said five of those deaths were reported in the last week.



