SPOKANE, Wash. --- An elderly woman died last week after getting the flu.

The Spokane Regional Health District said the vaccinated woman in her 100s suffered from underlying health conditions.

"Sadly, this is an example of how serious flu can be," said Dr. Sam Artzis from the Spokane Regional Health District. “Your best chance at protecting your loved ones, and yourself, from flu is to get a flu shot.”

Health officials said there have now been 82 flu-related hospitalizations in Spokane County for this winter season.

Overall, the states of Washington and Idaho are still categorized as “low” for flu activity. Oregon, however, is already categorized as “high” flu activity.

For the 2016-2017 season, there have been 24 flu deaths, according to the CDC.

