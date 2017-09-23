Eating right could help your memory

The spice Turmeric which contains curcumin added to foods can help build new brain cells, which can help aging and memory issues.

The average adult forgets three things a day.

So, what do you struggle to remember? Your car keys, the names of friends, or how about what you wanted to buy at the store?

Well, recent studies show that what you put in your body could help improve your memory.

In a study, out of Temple University, mice that ate a diet rich in olive oil performed better on memory tests after nine months. They also had lower levels of amyloid plaques, a marker of Alzheimer’s, in their brains.

Another food to consider: bone broth. This stock is loaded with collagen, a building block for the brain. It also contains glycine, which has been shown to improve sleep and memory.

Spinach and beets should also be on the table as they have high levels of nitrates, which help increase blood flow to the brain and improve mental performance.

Georgetown University researchers found a compound in red wine may help slow Alzheimer’s. People who were given resveratrol for a year saw a 50 percent reduction in amounts of a molecule that’s harmful to the brain at high levels.

The spice turmeric contains an ingredient called curcumin, which can boost the process that creates new brain cells.

And in one Italian study, women who ate cocoa or dark chocolate after a night of total sleep deprivation could offset the cognitive impairment that usually occurs after staying up all night.

So, if you want a healthy brain, eat up!

© 2017 KING-TV