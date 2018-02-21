Bitterly cold temperatures put kids at risk for frostbite, frostnip

112410-coldschool.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The cold weather does not seem to be coming to an end across the Inland Northwest with more bitter cold temperatures across the region Wednesday morning.

Those freezing low temperatures have some parents concerned about what that does to children when they are heading out for school in the morning.

MultiCare Rockwood doctor, Chris Ramage said younger children are at a higher risk for hypothermia.

Rampage said that is because children have a decreased ability to recognize, avoid or escape hyperthermia exposure. Also, infants are not able to increase their body heat by shivering like older children and adults.

According to a doctor from the @MultiCareINW Rockwood Clinic, #frostbite and frostnip do occur in the #InlandNorthwest. We are telling you how to keep your kids safe as you send them off to school on @KREM2 this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/mAaLyVpUtp — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) February 21, 2018

Children are also more likely to get frostbite for the same reasons, and they lose more heat from their skin quicker than adults, according to Kids Health.

Dr. Ramage said the signs of frostbite typically mean white skin and a loss of color and also very firm tissue. Frostnip may be redness of skin for some children.

Some parents weighed in on Facebook asking if they live a few blocks away from school if it was okay if their kids walk there in the cold.

Dr. Ramage said as long as kids are dressed in protective clothing that the wind can’t pass through, and they have insulation like gloves and maybe even a face cover if it is windy, they can withstand the cold temperatures for short periods of time.

If parents feel like their child has frostnip, it can be reversible with gentle re-warming, which means not too much heat, according to Ramage.

If parents feel like their child has frostbite Dr. Ramage said permanent tissue damage could happen and they should go to an emergency care setting rather than urgent care.



