7 tips for reaching your fitness goals

SPOKANE, Wash. – Many people started January with some big fitness goals for the new year.

While you were pumped to get started, now you might be losing some steam. According to U.S. News and World Report, 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February.

Here are some tips for setting new fitness goals from the experts.

No one is perfect so do not expect perfection. Embrace your set-backs as a chance to learn and improve. Our bodies do not like extremes, so do not change too much too soon or move too fast. Lifting lighter weights at a slower pace with proper form. It gradually builds strength, keeps you from getting injured, and burns more calories. Do not make your goal weight related. Your body weight can fluctuate four to six pounds every day. Instead, try to set a physical goal at the end of each week, like lifting a heavier weight, drinking more water or eating more vegetables. If you succeed, it will help keep you committed and sane when you step on the actual weigh-in scale. Cardio alone is not the magic fix to losing weight. It takes a healthy mix of proper nutrition, resistance or weight training and exercises like running or biking to get lasting results. Do not fall into the "fad trap." New is not always better. Old school exercises like push-ups, planks, and squats may not always be that exciting, but they have been around for decades because they have been proven to work. Plus, you can do them anywhere for free. Severe food restrictions hurt your health goals. Depriving your body of the nourishment it needs throws your body into "save-every calorie mode" because it does not know when the next meal is coming. This will cause your will-power to quickly fall by the wayside along with your dreams of a beach body. Do not reward yourself with food. We are not dogs. This is a chance to celebrate with a massage, new workout shoes, those white jeans you want to wear this spring or that "thing" you have had your eye on will also keep you motivated.



