45 Harborview patients potentially exposed to tuberculosis

Harborview Medical Center in Seattle (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Harborview Medical Center says a patient who tested positive for tuberculosis (TB) potentially came into contact with as many as 45 patients and staff during December and January.

Harborview is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to share more details.

In a released statement, Harborview said the patient may have come into contact with staff and patients on three difference occasions between mid-December and January 20.

At the time, the patient did not display typical symptoms of tuberculosis and suffered other chronic illnesses. As soon as medical staff suspected the patient had tuberculosis, that individual was put into isolation and treatment began. The patient was reportedly in satisfactory condition.

While they believe the risk of tuberculosis transmission is low, Harborview is reaching out to staff and approximately 45 patients that may have had exposure to the patient. Harborview is conducting TB testing at no charge for both patients and staff.

Although TB is infectious, unlike the flu or common cold, it is not easily spread and is treatable with a course of antibiotics, say Harborview staff.

As a resource to patients and staff, Harborview Medical Center has established a Nurse Call Line at 1-855-520-8600 to answer questions.

