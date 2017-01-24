22 House of Charity patrons ill with norovirus

House of Charity 12.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District and its partners confirm that 22 House of Charity patrons are ill with norovirus.

The patrons were sent for evaluation of gastrointestinal symptoms. Many of those patrons were not hospitalized and are now recovering. Not all 22 patrons were tested for norovirus, but with confirmation in two cases and known contact, the SRHD believed it was safe to assume that all individuals experiencing symptoms likely have norovirus.

Over the weekend, twelve patrons with nausea, diarrhea and vomiting were evaluated at area hospitals. Tuesday, January 24th, lab results confirmed that the patrons were in fact ill with norovirus.

Individuals can get norovirus from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The risk to the general public of acquiring this stomach illness from House of Charity patrons is considered very low.

The health district is working with House of Charity staff to identify potential sources. House of Charity and its staff have reinforced existing policies and instituted additional measures, including disinfection of the entire shelter, particularly its portable restrooms.

According to a press release on SRHD.org, House of Charity Director, Rob McCann said, “When we’re dealing with a susceptible population like the homeless, it is critical that we work closely with out medical and community partners to secure care for our sick patrons and work through a number of other important steps to stem transmission. We’re grateful for the support we have in this community in working to protect the health of our homeless population.”

The illness can spread quickly in closed places like childcare centers, nursing homes, schools, shelters, and cruise ships. Most norovirus outbreaks occur from November to April in the United States.

In addition to symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea accompanied by abdominal cramps, some people also complain of headache, fever/chills, and muscle aches. Symptoms usually begin 24 to 48 hours after ingestion of the virus, and last 1 to 2 days. However, during that brief period, people can feel very ill. Other than drinking liquids to prevent dehydration, there is no specific treatment for a norovirus infection.

Public health officials continue to emphasize individual hygiene, including carefully and thoroughly washing hands with soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used in addition to hand washing.

