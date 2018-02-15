Headlines on Demand: 12 PM (2-15-18)

© 2018 KREM-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Police report: Suspect confessed to Florida school shootingFeb 14, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
-
Wednesday's snow breaks records, more on the wayFeb 15, 2018, 4:57 a.m.
-
Coach 'died a hero' protecting students in Florida shootingFeb 15, 2018, 4:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs