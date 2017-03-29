Headlines on Demand: Noon (3-29-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Corrections officer sentenced in robberies
-
Ferris HS football coach accused of exposing himself no longer coach
-
VERIFY: Checking in on denied pothole claim
-
Lucky GU students score flights to Phoenix
-
ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife
-
Unique home in Prescott for sale at $2.8M
-
Praying for the Bulldogs
-
Former Zag makes special trip to Final Four
-
Mom 'livid' after son's TSA pat down at DFW
-
Deal Guy: Ultimate 8 In 1 Self Defense Survival Steal
More Stories
-
Shots fired outside US Capitol after driver tries to…Mar 29, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
-
Westbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after collisionMar 29, 2017, 7:56 a.m.
-
Gonzaga ranked 41 in AP all-time pollMar 29, 2017, 10:15 a.m.