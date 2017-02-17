Headlines on Demand: Noon (2/17/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Adams Co. washout victim: "It was just like you see in the movies"
-
Wet weather and rising waters
-
Brother of detained 'dreamer' speaks out
-
Grant County PUD substation fire
-
Hogan's on South Hill closes for Day Without Immigrants
-
Mattress madness: Why so many on Division?
-
Devastating effects of beryllium on Hanford workers
-
Man recounts surviving Lind-area washout
-
More flooding issues for South HIll home
-
Serious 2 car crash closes road in Spokane Valley
More Stories
-
No charges filed in 'cat serial killer' case…Feb 17, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
$10K reward offered for suspect who dunked cat in…Feb 17, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
-
List of Spokane Co. road closures due to floodingFeb 17, 2017, 10:25 a.m.