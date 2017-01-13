Headlines on Demand: Noon (1-13-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Truck expertly gets off hill after brakes go out
-
Local woman sells family heirloom photo of outlaw Jesse James
-
Murry gets three life sentences for triple murder
-
Heavy snow threatens floating homes on Lake Pend Oreille
-
No injuries in Grant Co. from snow on roads
-
Conflicting advice about dealing with icicles
-
Fairchild passed over for tankers (5:00 p.m. 1/12/2017)
More Stories
-
SPD locates MS man accused of exchanging sexual…Jan 13, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
A guide to Donald Trump's presidential inaugurationJan 13, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in…Jan 13, 2017, 10:28 a.m.