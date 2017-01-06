Headlines on Demand: KREM 2 News at 6:00 p.m. (1/6/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man killed in industrial accident
-
Idaho woman accused of kicking, throwing puppy while outside gas station
-
Third Safeway bank robbery in two days
-
Mail carriers required to brave the cold
-
Weather Update: 1/5/17 at 4 p.m.
-
Businesses react to minimum wage increase
-
Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note
-
Court documents reveal details about crash that killed bicyclist near Airway Heights
-
Man killed in Spokane industrial accident
-
Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snow
More Stories
-
Another round of snow to hit the Inland NorthwestJan. 6, 2017, 3:01 p.m.
-
Court documents: 8-year-old waits for help for hours…Jan. 6, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
SPD updates crime map to give you better chance to stay safeJan. 6, 2017, 6:15 p.m.