Headlines on Demand: KREM 2 News at 6:00 p.m. (01/18/17)

KREM 2 News at 6:00 p.m. January 18, 2017. With anchors Jane McCarthy and Mark Hanrahan. With Molly Trotter on weather.

KREM 7:08 PM. PST January 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories