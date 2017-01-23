Headlines on Demand: KREM 2 News at 4:00 p.m. (1/23/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officer, woman talk about amazing car rescue
-
WSU student attacked at 'DeploraBall' protest
-
Young pilot breaking age and gender barriers
-
Kootenai Health doctors help pinned driver
-
IDP K-9 sniffs out more than $1 million worth of pot
-
North O'Doherty's closes partially due to minimum wage hike
-
Gonzaga's hot start carries team against Portland
-
Aaron Best to be Eags Head Coach
-
Deputy shot 3 times released from hospital
More Stories
-
AMBER ALERT: Missing girl from British Columbia last…Jan 23, 2017, 2:31 p.m.
-
Second deputy shot in Bonner Co. escorted home from…Jan 23, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Twelve people report getting sick at House of…Jan 23, 2017, 4:19 p.m.