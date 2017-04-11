Headlines on Demand: 8:00 a.m. (4/11/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
I-90 Westbound lanes closed at Northwest Blvd
-
Hutto gets 3 life sentences for Bo Kirk's death
-
N. Idaho man gets 3 life sentences
-
KFC cook's discrimination complaint
-
Colorado mom discusses stereotypes surrounding marijuana use
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Lawmakers look to reclassify marijuana
-
Water-friendly wheelchairs debut at Morgan's Wonderland
-
Spokane City Council weighing future of 'Parklets'
-
Local protesters rally for no war on Syria
More Stories
-
Proposition 1 town hall meeting set for Tuesday nightApr 11, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
Bonners Ferry road closed after dynamite discoveredApr 10, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Authorities seek help identifying female in decades-old caseApr 11, 2017, 9:39 a.m.