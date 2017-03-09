Headlines on Demand: 8:00 a.m. (3/9/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman found dead outside Kootenai Health
-
Woman found dead with gunshot to head at Kootenai Health
-
Missing Idaho man rescued by helicopter
-
Woman's story shows value of text to 911
-
Spokane works to change car trespassing rule
-
International Women's Day: What you need to know
-
Local business keep doors open in support of International Women's Day
-
Kuna woman busts a move in hopes of inducing labor
-
Laboring late in life
-
Sen. Tim Kaine's son arrested while protesting Trump rally
More Stories
-
N. Idaho murder suspect also accused of domestic violenceMar. 9, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
-
Police searching for suspect after woman found dead…Mar. 8, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
-
Washington State Senate OKs bill making threats…Mar. 9, 2017, 10:02 a.m.