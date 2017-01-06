Headlines on Demand: 8:00 a.m. (1-7-16)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man killed in industrial accident
-
Idaho woman accused of kicking, throwing puppy while outside gas station
-
Third Safeway bank robbery in two days
-
Mail carriers required to brave the cold
-
Weather Update: 1/5/17 at 4 p.m.
-
Businesses react to minimum wage increase
-
Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note
-
Court documents reveal details about crash that killed bicyclist near Airway Heights
-
Man killed in Spokane industrial accident
-
Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snow
More Stories
-
SeaWorld orca whale Tilikum diesJan. 6, 2017, 7:52 a.m.
-
U of I offers free hygiene products for studentsJan. 6, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Deputies make arrest in murder where victim died of…Jan. 5, 2017, 6:44 p.m.