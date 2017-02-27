Headlines on Demand: 7:00 a.m. (2-27-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
United adds new direct flights out of Spokane
-
Witnesses try to help driver killed on I-90 in Spokane Valley
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
Fowler family emotional after lack of closure
-
Colleen Atwood wins Oscar
-
Briana's local forecast (2-27-17)
-
UW students develop HIV rapid test
-
Couple delivers baby in parking lot
-
Analyzing the Zags after their loss to BYU
More Stories
-
Logging truck crash closes WB lanes over Snoqualmie PassFeb 27, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
-
Gonzaga falls to No. 4 after loss to BYUFeb 27, 2017, 9:04 a.m.
-
2-5 inches of snow to fall in Spokane through TuesdayFeb 27, 2017, 6:32 a.m.