Headlines on Demand: 7:00 a.m. (1-20-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Five semi-trucks crash on Fourth of July pass
-
Hayden man files lawsuit against HOA
-
City of Spokane cleans up nuisance home
-
Family dealing with frozen water service line
-
Spokane residents struggle to get around the icy mess
-
Grant County roads hit hard in ice storm
-
Snoqualmie Pass remains closed Wednesday night
More Stories
-
Pullman native General James Mattis confirmed by…Jan 20, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
-
Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United StatesJan 20, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
-
ISP K9 sniffs out more than $1M worth of marijuana…Jan 20, 2017, 4:05 p.m.