Headlines on Demand: 6:30 a.m. (4-17-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Verify: Clearing up rumors in Steve Stephens manhunt
-
Cleveland police update on Steve Stephens: Full news conference
-
Contractor who took down trees on South Hill bluff hires lawyer
-
Proposed Nine Mile pot farm property owned by Liquor and Cannabis Board employee
-
How are drug classifications made?
-
Illegal parking prompts safety concerns at Franklin Park
-
Colfax family urges lawmakers to pass DUI of Electronics Act after losing son
-
Verify: Proposition 1 and dispatch times
-
Protesters march in Tax Rally in downtown Spokane
More Stories
-
Verify: Have Proposition 1 tax revenues decreased…Apr 17, 2017, 7:27 a.m.
-
Afghan officials: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by U.S.Apr 14, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
-
Cleveland police made contact with Steve Stephens…Apr 17, 2017, 4:42 a.m.