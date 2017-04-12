Headlines on Demand: 6:30 a.m. (4-12-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 years later, felony case still has not seen trial
-
Zach Collins declares for NBA Draft
-
Gov. Inslee appoints Spokane Co. prosecutor to Superior Court
-
Homeless camps leave mess in Peaceful Valley
-
Gonzaga freshman Zach Collins declares for the NBA draft
-
I-90 Westbound lanes closed at Northwest Blvd
-
Help identify Jane Doe found in 1971
-
Hutto gets 3 life sentences for Bo Kirk's death
-
Mayor's attorney: Case should be dropped
-
Spokane City Council weighing future of 'Parklets'
More Stories
-
Rain returns throughout the region WednesdayApr 12, 2017, 6:32 a.m.
-
Suicidal dad kills 2 daughters, dies in gunfight with policeApr 12, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
'Officer on the Train' aims to inform public about…Apr 12, 2017, 8:15 a.m.