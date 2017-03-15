Headlines on Demand: 6:30 a.m. (3-15-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: KREM reveals inaccuracies in Guardian's 'Struggling Spokane' story
-
Spokane International Airport adds more flights to hubs
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
Body recovered from Medical Lake house fire
-
Demolition continues on Looff Carrousel
-
Former WA assistant principal sentence for child porn
-
Spokane Arena Security Updates
-
Suspect leads police on drive-thru chase
-
Construction begins on U District bridge
-
Latah County prepares for flooding concerns
More Stories
-
Submerged car found in Lake Coeur d'AleneMar 15, 2017, 9:14 a.m.
-
Gonzaga returns to Salt Lake City for first round of…Mar 15, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
-
Spokane International Airport adding more flights to hubsMar 14, 2017, 10:27 p.m.