Headlines on Demand: 6:30 a.m. (1-13-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Truck expertly gets off hill after brakes go out
-
Local woman sells family heirloom photo of outlaw Jesse James
-
No injuries in Grant Co. from snow on roads
-
Heavy snow threatens floating homes on Lake Pend Oreille
-
Henrikson's ex-wife, accused of bilking oil patch investors, to plead guilty
-
Conflicting advice about dealing with icicles
-
Bayview asks residents not to run water to prevent freezing
-
Fairchild passed over for tankers (5:00 p.m. 1/12/2017)
More Stories
-
This year is coldest winter in Spokane since 1992Jan 12, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
-
MS man accused of exchanging sexual images with…Jan 12, 2017, 11:56 a.m.
-
Get fit at the Spokane Health and Fitness ExpoJan 13, 2017, 8:37 a.m.