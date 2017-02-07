Headlines on Demand: 6:00 p.m. (2/7/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Train vs. Car Collision in Post Falls
-
Train vs. Car Collision in Post Falls
-
Weather Update: 12 p.m. (2-6-17)
-
Fatal wreck on Highway 195 north of Colfax
-
Arrest warrant out for I-90 DUI suspect
-
Boundary County declares state of emergency
-
FInstagram for web
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
How to get your noise complaint handled
-
'Twenty-Seventh Heaven' Scratch Bake Shop
More Stories
-
More snow ahead for the Inland NorthwestFeb. 7, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
Teen killed in Post Falls train vs. car collisionFeb. 7, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
Another round of snowfall headed for Inland NorthwestFeb. 7, 2017, 3:44 p.m.