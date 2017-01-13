Headlines on Demand: 6:00 p.m. (1/13/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Truck expertly gets off hill after brakes go out
-
Local woman sells family heirloom photo of outlaw Jesse James
-
Murry gets three life sentences for triple murder
-
Heavy snow threatens floating homes on Lake Pend Oreille
-
Suspect identified in 2 recent shootings
-
Fairchild passed over for tankers (5:00 p.m. 1/12/2017)
More Stories
-
Spokane Valley neighbors frustrated over mailman who…Jan 13, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
-
VERIFY: How does Spokane snow removal compare to…Jan 13, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
ISP honors troopers, citizen who saved suicidal peopleJan 13, 2017, 4:56 p.m.