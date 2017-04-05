Headlines on Demand: 6:00 a.m. (4-5-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spokane welcomes Zags home after NCAA title game
-
2 Kootenai County inmates escape from custody
-
Livestream 2
-
Thanks Zags, for an amazing season
-
Missing Montana girls could be in Spokane
-
Former teacher pleads not guilty of sex abuse
-
SkyKING: Bertha emerges from under Seattle
-
GU holding official rally tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
-
Jeffco deputies hilariously troll sign warning of speed trap
-
Zags return to McCarthey Center at 4:15 p.m.
More Stories
-
Trump removes Bannon from National Security CouncilApr. 5, 2017, 9:04 a.m.
-
LIVE COVERAGE: F16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews,…Apr. 5, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
GU to hold Homecoming Rally to welcome home ZagsApr. 4, 2017, 7:54 p.m.